FRANKLIN — Kenneth George Nadon, 65, a resident of Franklin for over 40 years, died unexpectedly on Feb. 15, 2020, at the Concord Hospital, Concord, with his wife, Laura, at his side.
Ken was born in Waltham, Massachusetts, Oct. 5, 1954. Kenneth was a graduate of high school in Goose Bay, Labrador.
Kenny, as most friends knew him, was retired from New Hampshire Ball Bearing in Laconia, working in maintenance for over 23 years.
He was known to be a jack of all trades and had a passion for motorcycles and being on the open road. Kenny was an avid gun collector with a love for photography. He was a longtime member of the Pemigewasset Valley Fish and Game Club in Holderness, and currently was a member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks, BPOE, 1280.
Ken was predeceased by his mother, Margaret, in 2007.
He leaves his father, George L. Nadon Jr. of Franklin; his wife of 29 years, Laura D. Nadon of Franklin; daughter Amy L. Duclos and husband Joseph of Spartanburg, South Carolina; son Randy E. Nadon and wife Darlena of Franklin; six grandchildren whom Ken was so proud of; brothers James A. Nadon of Franklin and Leslie S. Nadon of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and, of course, his dog, Lily.
There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.), Tilton.
Spring burial will be at Franklin Cemetery.
Ken’s family has requested to omit flowers and those who wish may make memorial contributions in Ken’s name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.