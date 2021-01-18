BELMONT — Kenneth "Kenny" A. Ouellette, 73, of Gilmanton Road, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Franklin Hospital, Franklin.
Kenny was born on July 28, 1947 in Victoria, TX, the son of the late Armand J. and Rilma (Jenot) Ouellette.
Kenny worked as a regional manager for 42 years at Country Kitchen / Lepage Bakers and, at the time of his retirement, he was the longest employee on record.
Kenny loved being in the “garage” rebuilding things with his son, vacationing at Seal Watch in Wells Beach, all New England sports teams, and later in life he enjoyed his gardens. In his earlier days, he enjoyed poker nights, men’s softball, and always had a heart for the oval track.
Kenny touched everyone who knew him and had the biggest heart. He was a very loving uncle to his nieces and nephews whom some of them are his namesake. He was a true family man.
Survivors include his daughter, Monique Ouellette Swormstedt and her husband Michael; a son, whom he resided with until hospitalization, Erik Ouellette; four grandchildren, Matthew, Calyce, and Macy Swormstedt, and Taylor Ouellette; three brothers, Dennis Ouellette and his wife Pam, Vernon Ouellette and his wife Diane, and Johnny Ouellette and his wife Joy; a sister, Georgia Blanchette; sisters-in-law, Ute Arsenault and her husband John and Elke Cole and her husband Randy; a brother-in-law, Robert Reekie; 17 nieces and nephews; and many cousins. In addition to his parents, Kenny was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Kaltwasser) Ouellette.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life and Graveside Service will take place later in the spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
