LACONIA — Kathleen Pickering James, 68, passed away on September 16, 2021, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center in Laconia, New Hampshire, after a long illness.
Kathy was born in Laconia on September 10, 1953, to Ernest and Marguerite “Peggy” (Cole) Pickering. She grew up in Weirs Beach and graduated from Laconia High School, class of 1971. She worked at Zayre department store where she met her future husband, Dorian James, whom she married in 1992. Kathy was musically talented, playing piano, six and 12 string guitars. Kathy’s laugh was contagious, when she laughed everyone laughed.
In the early 1980s Kathy worked in the office of the Laconia Shoe Company and in 1987 she went to work at Lakes Region Mental Health as the accounts receivable manager, attending classes at Lakes Region Community College and later as an IT help desk specialist until her retirement in 2019. She was a dedicated employee who believed in the LRMH mission of promoting mental health and serving those in need.
Kathy is survived by her beloved cats, Gabby and Rani; her sister Linda Randlett and husband Rodion of Merrimack; nephew Shayne Randlett and wife Margaret of Manchester; niece Lindsay Murray and husband Matthew of Merrimack; great-nieces Cora and Erin Murray and Lorelai Randlett and great-nephew Liam Murray; as well as Kathy’s cousin, neighbor and dear friend, Merrill Mudgett. Kathy will also be missed by her large family of aunts, uncles and many cousins and friends. She is also survived by her husband’s mother, Frances Turcotte, his four sisters, brother, niece and great-niece.
She was recently preceded in death by her husband Dorian James. Also preceding her in death are her parents and her brother Gerald Pickering.
Kathy was very proud of her Mi’kmaq heritage. In the past, she enthusiastically served on the Laconia Multicultural Day Committee. She believed strongly in the dignity of all people and that we, as human beings, have a responsibility to help and serve those who are in need, and she lived her life according to that belief.
There will be a celebration of Kathy’s life at the Weirs Community Center, 49 Lucerne Avenue, Weirs Beach, on Sunday, October 3, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Kathy and Dorian’s ashes will be interred at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, at a future time.
Anyone who so wishes may make a contribution to the charity of their choice in her honor.
