MEREDITH — Katherine Morris Knighton (Tinka) died peacefully at Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia, NH on March 24th, 2021 at age 89. Tinka was born on November 21st, 1931 in Mineola, NY, to Katherine and Hewitt Morris of Manhasset, New York. She graduated from Manhasset High School in 1950. She then went on to Traphagen School of Design in N.Y.C. In 1955, she married William (Bill) Knighton and they raised Katie and Rich in Port Washington, NY. Tinka was very involved at the Congregational Church of Manhasset, spending much of her time as a volunteer. She loved being a “Class Mom,” member of the PTO, and a tireless Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader. Tinka, along with her family, spent many summers on Lake Winnipesaukee, where she spent the remainder of her life after moving there in 1986. After enjoying her time living in Southdown Shores, Tinka moved to Meredith in 2004. Over the years, she made wonderful friends and spent a lot of time as a volunteer at Lakes Region General Hospital. She will be lovingly remembered for so many things, from getting her hair done every Friday to her beautiful, pink, always polished nails along with never leaving the house without lipstick on. Furthermore, Tinka had many talents, knitting beautiful sweaters, sewing clothes, painting, and decorating. She was an avid antique collector who loved to travel and was always up for an adventure with friends and family. She was a wonderful hostess, cook and tour guide to all who came to visit, continuously leaving her door open to friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Katie and her husband Tim McCarthy of Meredith, NH; her son, Rich Knighton of Meredith, NH; six grandchildren, Lindsey, her husband Chris, Grady, Jack, Kacey, TJ, and Kyle; two brothers, Rob and his wife Marilou Morris of Huntington Beach, California and Kent Morris of Placentia, California; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Tinka adored her grandchildren and they adored her. They loved her feisty, humorous, and generous personality, as we all did. She always made special time for them whether it be breakfast at the Kellerhaus “Ice Cream Buffet,” exploring the Lakes Region or just spending quality time one-on-one. She also had two grand dogs, Cody and Zoey, who loved her dearly, she was always there with the treats and snuggles for them. She was a wonderful, loving mom and grammie, we were so lucky to have her for 65 years. She will be greatly missed.
A special thank you to Belknap County Nursing home for all the kindness and compassion they showed her the past 20 months. A Celebration of Tinka’s Life will be at a later date. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
