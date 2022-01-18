Katherine Hoyt, 56

On Friday, January 14, 2021 Katherine “Katie” (Dascoulias) Hoyt passed away with her husband and siblings at her side. Katie was hospitalized at Concord Hospital – Laconia, in Laconia, New Hampshire. She fought a difficult battle with illness to the very end.
Katie was born in Franklin, New Hampshire to parents George and Margaret Dascoulias on January 31, 1966. She grew up in Tilton, New Hampshire at her family home on Colby Road. Katie was a graduate of the Winnisquam Regional High School class of 1984 and then attended cosmetology school in Laconia, New Hampshire. She went on to work as a hair stylist and as a waitress at Mr. Ds' Family Restaurant and was presently in the customer service call center at Franklin Savings Bank.
Katie and her husband Jim were avid campers and always looked forward to summer travels with their camper trailer in tow! They had a number of favorite spots that they frequented in New Hampshire and Maine. Over the years they made many friends in the camping community and have enjoyed spending great times around the campfire and sharing Jim's campfire cooking excellence! Most recently even their two beloved cats, Atticus and Archie, traveled with them on the trail. If you followed Katie on Facebook, you would have enjoyed pictures of those two notorious cats.
Katie had a number of hobbies, she enjoyed crafting and creating memory books, cooking and baking and spending time at her family's home at the beach in Maine.
In recent years, Katie, along with her sister Susan and brother George devoted much of her time to the care of their mother, Margaret, who resided at George's home for a number of years.
Katie was preceded in death by her father and mother, George and Margaret Dascoulias.
She is survived by her husband James Hoyt and by her siblings, Peter, George, Frank, Susan (Hilliard) and Steven Dascoulias.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Tilton - Northfield United Methodist Church, 400 West Main Street, Tilton, NH.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235 603-934-3142 www.franklinanimalshelter.com
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
