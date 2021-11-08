NORTH READING, Mass. — June Patricia (Bolduc) Rinciari of North Reading, MA, passed away November 1, 2021.
Born on June 1, 1937, to her late parents. Blanche and Tony Bolduc, she was the beloved wife of 61 years to Charles “Fran” Rinciari, and mother of Michelle McKenna. She was the grandmother to her pride and joy, Collin McKenna, and her beloved dog Sophie.
June’s greatest treasure growing up was her grandmother Agnes. After graduating from Mount Saint Mary College, June worked in public relations and then in education and library administration for the Town of North Reading for over 20 years. After semi-retiring she worked as a representative for Nespresso for another 20 years until fully retiring in 2020.
June enjoyed theater, painting, crafting, gardening, flower arranging and most of all, spending time with her family.
June was kind, thoughtful, loving, compassionate, creative, artistic and dedicated. There wasn’t anything June designed and made that didn’t come out beautiful. She was relentless in helping and making sure she cared for others, and her infectious smile brightened everyone’s day.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in June’s name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
At the request of the family, all services were privately held. Arrangements were by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., North Reading, www.cotafuneralhomes.com.
