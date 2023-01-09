June M. Plummer, 74

SANBORNTON — June Marie (Sanville) Plummer, 74, a longtime resident of Sanbornton, died at her daughter’s home in Gilford on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, after a short illness. She was born in Franklin on June 23, 1948, the daughter of Donald James and Amy May (Emery) Sanville.
June graduated from Franklin High School and was well-known for her dedicated work ethic. She worked several jobs throughout her life such as a seamstress, a manager of the Sanbornton Seafood Market and lastly cleaning rooms at the Landmark Hotel in Laconia. Most people though, will remember her for her meticulous attention to detail at the Town of Sanbornton’s Transfer Station, which she ran with an iron fist.
She enjoyed many things such as gardening, flowers, making rugs, hunting and New Hampshire’s wildlife including owls, birds, deer and bear, but her greatest enjoyment was watching her grandchildren grow up and taking care of them.
June was predeceased by her parents; her two brothers, David Sanville and Lee Sanville; and her husband, Chelsey “Chet” A. Plummer, who died on Nov. 16, 2007.
Her family includes her son, Donald Plummer and his wife, Brenda of Sanbornton; her daughter, April Vertone and her husband Michael of Gilford; her four grandchildren, Brian Duhamel of Gilford, Leeann Fox of Laconia, Hunta Rumrill of Sanbornton and Dakota Plummer of Gilford; and her three great-grandchildren, Ameera Duhamel, Jaydon Fox and James Duhamel. She is also survived by her two sisters, Joan Griffin of Sanbornton and Donna Carter of Sanbornton; and by many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Smart Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton, NH.
Memorial donation in memory of June, may be offered to the New Hampshire Firefighter’s Association or to the New Hampshire Humane Society.
