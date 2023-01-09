June M. Plummer, 74

June M. Plummer, 74

SANBORNTON — June Marie (Sanville) Plummer, 74, a longtime resident of Sanbornton, died at her daughter’s home in Gilford on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, after a short illness. She was born in Franklin on June 23, 1948, the daughter of Donald James and Amy May (Emery) Sanville.

June graduated from Franklin High School and was well-known for her dedicated work ethic. She worked several jobs throughout her life such as a seamstress, a manager of the Sanbornton Seafood Market and lastly cleaning rooms at the Landmark Hotel in Laconia. Most people though, will remember her for her meticulous attention to detail at the Town of Sanbornton’s Transfer Station, which she ran with an iron fist.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.