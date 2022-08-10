PLYMOUTH — June L. Tackett, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Plymouth, on August 8, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
June was the youngest of nine children to Lurlene C. (Avery) and George H. Brooks.
Throughout her childhood, June’s family moved between South Boston, Massachusetts and Holderness. June attended Ashland High School and South Boston High School, where she met and married her first husband and father to her three children. In 1963, the family moved to Plymouth.
June was a professional bookkeeper and secretary. In the late 60s, known most notably for her work as assistant to Plymouth State College President Harold E. Hyde. She was an avid typist and exceptional stenographer. Other hobbies of June’s included her crochet, knitting, and crafting along with her love of the Red Sox.
June was a member of the Methodist Church and enjoyed her church group, bible study and playing her organ, and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, since 1998.
She is survived by her three children, Gary Farina Jr. (Patrin) Campton, Nancy Comai (Matthew), Hooksett, and Robert Farina (Darcy) Campton; her sister, Mary Murdock of Ashland; her cousin, Alice Avery of Plymouth; several grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Monday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a prayer service to follow at the Funeral Home. Burial will be held in the New Hampton Village Cemetery, New Hampton.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the family with their arrangements. To sign June’s Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
