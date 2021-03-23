LACONIA — June Clark, 92, of Weirs Boulevard, passed peacefully from this world on the first day of spring, March 20.
June was born in Fitchburg, Mass., on Nov. 9, 1928, daughter of Gustaf and Bernadette (LaFlamme) Sundstrom.
When she was a child, the family moved to Townsend, Mass., where she graduated from Spaulding Memorial High School in 1946. She married the love of her life, Ralph Clark in 1947; they were blessed with 69 years of a truly happy marriage until Ralph’s death in 2016.
June resided with Ralph for many years in Townsend, where she was active in civic affairs. She served on the school committee when regionalization was being considered and was a member of the Elder Affairs committee tasked with the initial planning for the town’s senior housing. She was a member of and served as a deaconess in the Congregational Church.
After being employed for a number of years at Fort Devens, June, with her sister Rita, established Custom House of Needle Arts and Design, a company that designed, manufactured and sold crewel embroidery kits nationwide. In that capacity she enjoyed many industry-wide professional affiliations while still making time to teach crewel and needlepoint embroidery. The business was sold in 1980.
Upon retirement, June and Ralph moved to Laconia where they made a new circle of friends. They enjoyed worldwide travel, visiting Europe several times, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as many trips around the U.S. In addition, they spent two years in the Peace Corps, serving in Grenada. While there, they established the first library in Gouave. June enjoyed sewing and working on quilts which were donated to the Veterans Home in Tilton. Time spent relaxing on their boat reading and swimming, or sunset cruising with friends was always a source of great pleasure. Game time with friends was a wonderful pastime for June. She had a bit of a competitive streak when it came to cribbage, Upwords, and Mahjong, and it was not unusual for her to arrive home with more pocket change than when she left. And, of course, spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, great-grands, nieces and nephews was always a source of joy.
June is survived by her daughters JoAnn Clark, Diane Blankenburg, and Jill Clark; grandchildren Jennifer, Eric, Dylan and Caitlyn; and great-grandchildren Madison and Jake. June was predeceased by her beloved husband Ralph, and by siblings Richard, Robert, Donald, and Peter Sundstrom and Rita S. Hare.
There will be no calling hours. The family plans a celebration of a life well lived later in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation to Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, 780 N. Main St., an organization near and dear to June.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.