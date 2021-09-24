TILTON — June Bartlett passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord with her family present.
She was born at home on April 15, 1930 in Floral Park, NY to Dorothy Eunice Goss and Carl Gosta Anderson. June moved to Ketchikan, Alaska in her early years and then back to the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont after her father died in a plane crash. She came to live in Northfield during high school where she worked at the soda fountain at the Herrick Drug store and graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1948. June met her husband Richard Bartlett who attended Tilton School (both before and after WWII). They married and moved to Ohio for college and then returned to Long Island, NY.
In Port Washington, June was always active in her community, starting with Port Singers and Cub Scouts when her children were small, and continuing to share her talents when they moved to Great Neck. As her family grew so did her involvement with the Community Church, woman's club and both Boy and Girl Scouts. She sang in the choir and served as a deacon. She joined the Great Neck Women's Club and became the president of house and grounds.
Boy Scouts gave her the opportunity to become a trainer for den mothers for numerous years. She also drove a countless number of boys to the mountains for hiking and camping experiences. Her contributions to Boy Scouts were acknowledged by both the Wood Badge and Silver Beaver Awards. In Girl Scouting she was both a leader and trainer. She ran the Great Neck Girl Scout House for several years and accompanied a bus full of senior scouts on a Wyoming Trek. She was famous for saying, "If I can't sleep, You can't sleep!"
June also introduced her family to the Adirondack Mountain Club for even more hiking, camping and canoeing adventures. In addition, she assisted the family Universal Auto Bus Business by driving hospital trips which brought nurses to the train station after their shifts late at night.
As her children began leaving the nest, June lamented that the hangers used by early aviators were being torn down near Roosevelt Field. She wanted to help preserve the history of the days when her father flew there. In 1976 she was invited to join a group called the Long Island Early Fliers. It began in a basement with some pieces of Charles Lindberg's Curtis Jenny airplane. This new adventure became June's PASSION for 27 years! She learned from master craftsmen how to use tools and recreate parts and assemble planes (as well as sharing dirty jokes). She marched in Jimmy Carter's Inaugural Parade with the Curtis Jenny and went on to build many more planes, some of which can be seen at the Cradle of Aviation Museum on Long Island.
In 2003 June moved back to NH to be near her family. In her later years, she became involved in the Northfield Historical Society, Strong Women's group at the Pines and Riversong Yoga. She had walked at least a hundred miles on the track at WRHS to keep herself healthy.
June was predeceased by her husband Richard in 1967; her mother Dot Kenyon in 2000; and her eldest son Jesse in 2016. Survivors include her son, Carl Bartlett (Carolyn); daughter, Judy Stewart (Richard), and son, Warren Bartlett (Kay), nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations in memory of June, may be offered to the Franklin VNA and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235 or to the Granite VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.