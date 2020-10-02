Juliana Schedel Morrissette was born November 22, 1977, to Jose Gilberto and Marisia Pineriro Schedel in Sao Paolo, Brazil, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 19, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Morrissette. Juliana and Scott were married in Sanbornton, New Hampshire, January 21, 2007. She is also survived by her parents, her brother, Louis Schedel, and sister, Ana Paula Schedel, step-sons Travis and Kory Morrissette, as well as many relatives.
After Juliana earned her Bachelor’s degree in Advertising and Marketing, she graduated from University Presbiteriana in Sao Paolo, Brazil. She started a very successful website design company in which her specialty was designing websites in four different languages. Her biggest client was the well-known world-wide corporation, CitiCorp.
She proudly earned her citizenship in the United States of America on March 20, 2007. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, long walks, the ocean, traveling, old movies and music. She collected teacups from around the world. She spoke four languages and enjoyed traveling with her husband Scott to different countries around the world, including England, France, Portugal, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Italy, Mexico, Canada and Argentina.
A service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, October 3, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Real Life Church, 22 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
