LACONIA — Judy Ryan, 74, of Mechanic Street, died on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at her home.
Judy was born on November 12, 1946 in Laconia, the daughter of James and Irene (Carrigan) Ryan. Judy worked in various roles at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Judy enjoyed music, dancing and reading books. Above all she cherished her time with family and time by the ocean. Judy always looked forward to a phone call from her niece.
Judy is survived by her husband, Stephen Davis; her son, Jeffrey Deforge and his wife, Deanna; her grandchildren, Dakota and Alexis; her sisters, Jeannie Day and her husband, Norm and Sandy Lapierre and her husband, Rocky; her sister-in–law, Tammy Ryan; her Aunt, Jane Noyes; many nieces and nephews, and her best friend, Brenda Moulton. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Sonny Ryan; her sister, Mary Swormstead; and her nephews, Cody Ryan and Jeffrey Roy.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia.
Wilkinson- Beane-Simoneau- Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
