Juanita A. Pina, 68

MEREDITH — Juanita Anne Pina, 68, of Jenness Hill Road, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 11, 2022, at her home.
Juanita was born on October 1, 1954, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of John and Ruth (Murphy) Powell.
Her biggest joys in life were her husband of 36 years, family, and the love she had for her animals.
Juanita is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Pina; her son, Christopher and his wife Stacie LeBlanc; her daughters, Kimberly and her husband Steven Williams, and Lenor and her husband Paul Lafontaine; her brothers, John Powell, Patrick and his wife Nicole Powell, and Richard and his wife Suzanne Powell; her grandchildren, Laura Medeiros, Jamie Allen, Talia Holmes, Paula Medeiros, Matt LeBlanc and Mason; and her five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Alexis, Olivia, Matthew, and Ryder. She is predeceased by her father.
You may have passed on, but your memories will always live on within us. Thank you for your sacrifices, your kindness, your love and everything that you have done for our family. Wherever you are, we know you are in a much better place, free from pain.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Juanita’s name be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
There will not be any services at this time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
