Joyce Tardif Bouley passed away September 4, 2021, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Joyce was born and raised in Laconia, NH, on February 19, 1954, where she grew up surrounded by love from her parents and five siblings. She attended St. John’s School, graduated from Laconia High School, class of 1972, and went on to study at Boston University where she received her degree as a dental assistant.
She worked at the family business, Goody Good Donuts in Laconia, for many years, where she greeted everyone with her beautiful smile. Joyce was later a pioneer of women in the bridge construction business where she met her husband Bruce. It was said she worked as hard as any man. Throughout her life she pursued her love of pottery, becoming a juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen. Her pottery was loved by many and was sought after in the many local crafts fairs that she attended every year. Later on she discovered a talent for basket weaving, painting and custom jewelry.
Joyce was such a blessing to so many people — a beloved wife, sister, daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She had a spiritual connection to the earth and lived her life with joy, laughter and love. Everyone who knew Joyce benefitted from her warmth and generosity. She was known for her candor, empathy and integrity. She lived in many places throughout her life, Boston, St. Croix, Virginia, Florida and South Carolina, but living in New Hampshire in the Lakes Region was her most cherished home, as she had a love for Lake Winnipesaukee.
Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Pat Tardif and Loretta; and her brother Scott.
Joyce leaves behind her husband of 42 years, Bruce Bouley; her daughters, Meagan Wildes and husband Greg, Marcy Eckel and husband Richard; her brothers, David Tardif and wife Sue, Alan Tardif and wife Ann; her sisters, Gail Hawkins and husband Don, Janice St. Onge and husband Jim. Joyce is also survived by her granddaughters, Sydney, Scarlett and Daphne Eckel. Her sisters- and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews also basked in her love and she will be lovingly missed by all.
Joyce loved animals and nature. The next time you see a cute dog, a fluttering hummingbird or a swimming dolphin, think of Joyce and blow a kiss to the wind.
A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held Friday, October 1 at 12:00 noon at the Laconia Elks Lodge, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Gilford, NH.
Tributes in her name can be made to: Agape Care South Carolina, 110 Dillon Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29307; or NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Rd., Laconia, NH 03246.
