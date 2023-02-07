Joyce E. Cowern, 94

HEBRON — Joyce Emma Cowern, 94 of Hebron, passed away on Feb. 5, at her home, after a fall on Labor Day.

Joyce was born in the village of Wood Walton, Huntingdonshire, now Cambridgeshire, England. (UK) She lived in England during WWII and moved to America as a war bride in 1946. Her first husband died as a result of an accident. She had a daughter, Marie, that predeceased her. Joyce married Richard (Dick) Cowern in 1965 and they moved to Hebron in 1969.

