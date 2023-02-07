Joyce E. Cowern, 94

HEBRON — Joyce Emma Cowern, 94 of Hebron, passed away on Feb. 5, at her home, after a fall on Labor Day.
Joyce was born in the village of Wood Walton, Huntingdonshire, now Cambridgeshire, England. (UK) She lived in England during WWII and moved to America as a war bride in 1946. Her first husband died as a result of an accident. She had a daughter, Marie, that predeceased her. Joyce married Richard (Dick) Cowern in 1965 and they moved to Hebron in 1969.
Joyce and Dick owned and operated the Newfound Lake Marina for 18 years.
Joyce was a member of the Hebron Area Women’s Group and a member of the Hebron Knitter’s Group. She was a very accomplished knitter aiding a lot of knitters new to knitting and others with complicated patterns. She had served as a trustee of the Hebron Trustee of the Trust Funds. Joyce and Dick sold tickets for the Hebron Church BBQ (fair) for more than 25 years. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Parish in Bristol and served on several committees including helping with the fish fries with the Bristol Knights of Columbus.
Joyce leaves her husband, Dick of 59 years; stepson, James, of Tilton; grandson, Colin and wife, Jane of Brooklyn, New York; brother-in-law, Edward Cowern and wife Irene of North Haven, Connecticut; two nephews, Thomas and Joseph Cowern; and several cousins in England.
Joyce was a wonderful lady and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Friday, Feb. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish, Our lady of Grace Chapel, Bristol, on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Mark Dollard, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be held in the Hebron Village Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be sent to Mayhew, P.O. Box 120, Bristol, NH 03222.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Cowern family. To leave a condolence, go to: mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
