Joyce Connelly, 90

LACONIA — Joyce "Jo" Hayward Connelly, 90, of Pleasant Street, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center.
Jo was born on December 31, 1931, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Ernest Hayward and Leona (Floros) Hayward.
Jo graduated from Alton High School in 1950. She loved life and conquered all obstacles while looking like a million bucks. She could dress up or down and light up any room with her beautiful smile and with that twinkle in her eye. She could drive a tractor and shoot any gun. She sang like Doris Day and could sew a queen’s wardrobe! She protected her children like a momma bear and we are going to miss her every day. Her gardens were beautiful and were included in many garden tours. She could make awesome flower arrangements with flare!
She was a member of the Opechee Garden Club and the Congregational Church of Laconia member for 48 years. Jo and her daughter Jan operated a ladies clothing store. They designed and painted on clothing in their downtown Laconia store, Janjo’s. She was a world traveler with her husband whether in the motorhome or abroad! She enjoyed life to the fullest.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Janelle J. Woodland of Contoocook, Candace A. King of Clearwater, Florida, Dawn E. Kilgellon of Laconia, and Leslie B. Cyr of Gilford. She is also survived by her sister, Suzanne Walker of Plympton, Massachusetts; her grandchildren, Keith Wentworth, Scott Wentworth, Saundra Baron, Michael Cyr, Holly Heath, and Ricky King; and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Arthur Connelly.
There will be no services at this time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
