BELMONT — Joshua B. Dyke, 41, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his loving family by his side, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after a 15 year-long battle with Huntington's Disease.
He was born on August 22, 1978, in Laconia, NH, to Neil Dyke Sr. and Diane (Drouin) Dyke.
Joshua grew up in Belmont, NH, where he enjoyed spending his time outdoors boating, camping, fishing, dirt biking, skateboarding, snowmobiling, snowboarding and restoring muscle cars with his older brother and their father. He also enjoyed NASCAR and went to many races with his father and brother. Joshua graduated from Belmont High School in 1996, where he was the arm wrestling champion, a pitcher for the baseball team and played the drums in band. After high school, he went to Lakes Region Community College to earn his degree in Advanced Automotive Technology. Joshua truly enjoyed tinkering on anything that had a motor and went on to start his career as an Automotive Technician at McGreevy’s.
The most important part of Joshua’s life was raising his two daughters. Joshua could spend hours doing anything his daughters wanted, as all that mattered to him was that they were all together. He enjoyed attending his daughters’ school and sporting events and was very proud, too, of all of their accomplishments and would brag about them to anyone that would listen. Joshua was the kind of guy that would do anything for anyone, but most importantly he was an amazing, loving, caring, supportive and protective father. At the young age of 25, Joshua was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease at the same time as his father and over the years they became inseparable and found strength in one another throughout their journey together.
In 2015, Joshua moved to Rose Meadow Acres, a long-term care facility in New Boston, NH. He was happiest when he was with family, and even while living in the facility, made sure he was always involved in family outings and events and never hesitated to go for a ride even when there was no destination in mind, as he just truly enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his two loving daughters Allison Dyke and her husband Henri Gomez and Julia Dyke and her partner Aaron Koppisch; his mother Diane (Drouin) Dyke; his sister Heather Irving and her husband Ryan; his brother Neil W. Dyke Jr. and his partner Cheri Snow, his two nieces Paige Irving and Ella Irving; his grandmother Doris Dyke; his aunt Pamela Dyke, his uncles David Brown, Gary Dyke and his wife Debra, John Drouin Jr. and his wife Lisa, Richard Drouin and his wife Cindy, Raymond Drouin and his wife Karen, Michael Drouin, Wayne Drouin and his wife Carol and David Drouin and his wife Kim; in addition to many cousins. Joshua is predeceased by his father Neil Dyke Sr. (May 05, 2020), his grandfather James Dyke, his grandparents John Drouin Sr. and Katherine Drouin, his uncle James Dyke, his aunt Carolyn Brown, and his cousins Jennifer Dyke and Stephanie Rose.
Services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10 a.m., at South Road Cemetery in Belmont, NH.
In lieu of flowers in Joshua’s memory, donations can be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at http://hdsa.org/get-involved/tribute-memorial-donations/
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
