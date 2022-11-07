FRANKLIN — Josephine E. Marchi, 97, a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away in Franklin on November 3, 2022.
She was born in Ashland on April 27, 1925, the youngest daughter of Lorenzo and Lola (Wheeler) Dion.
FRANKLIN — Josephine E. Marchi, 97, a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away in Franklin on November 3, 2022.
She was born in Ashland on April 27, 1925, the youngest daughter of Lorenzo and Lola (Wheeler) Dion.
Josephine was raised in Ashland and graduated from Ashland High School in 1943. She served in the U.S. Army Cadets and graduated from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She worked at various facilities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire including Floating Hospital of Boston, Grafton County Nursing Home in Haverhill for several years. She was married in 1947 and lived in Ashland. She resided in Franklin since 1951 and assisted her husband with the family business, Marchi’s Auto Body in Franklin and raising her family.
Josephine was a member of the former Court Annie Nesmith of the Catholic Daughters of America and was a communicant of St. Paul Church for 75 years. She enjoyed boating and summers on Lake Winnipesaukee and traveling around the country with her husband.
Family members include her sons, James Lee Marchi of Montgomery, Texas, Kirby Marchi and his wife Brenda of Hampton; five grandchildren, Melynda Marchi, Stefani Lummen and her husband Pat, Jason Marchi and his wife Janine, Nicholas Marchi and his wife Hillary, and Lilli Marchi; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. We will all miss the Toll House Cookies and handwritten cards for every occasion!
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James A. Marchi of nearly 75 years; and her parents; and sisters, Gladys Currier and Mildred Garrick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, School St., Franklin, NH. Burial will follow in Green Grove Cemetery in Ashland at 12:30 p.m.
Donations in memory of Josephine may be made to The National Down Syndrome Congress, 30 Mansell Court, Suite 108, Roswell, GA 30076.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at their website www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How confident are you in your preferred candidates' chances on Election Day? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.