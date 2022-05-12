John P. Curran, 82

MEREDITH — John (Chief) P. Curran, 82, of Meredith, passed away at Concord Hospital in the early morning of Tuesday May 11, 2022.
John was born October 4, 1939, at Lynn, MA Hospital to William and Jane (Smith) Curran.
John was raised in Lynn where he graduated from Lynn English High School in 1957, going on to join the US Marine Corps in June. John retired from the Marine Reserves in 1993 at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3.
In 1967, John started his law enforcement career with the Georgetown, Mass Police department, moving on to Boxford then Newbury, MA Police Departments. He took his first Chief of Police position with the Berwick, Maine Police Department in 1978 then he was the Chief of Police with the Newbury, MA Police Department, and in December of 1978, he became the Chief of the Meredith Police Department where he served until retirement in 2004.
After retiring from Meredith Police Department, John served as a part-time deputy with Belknap County Sheriff’s Department and as a member of the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group.
John married the love of his life, Marguerite Jessie Duplisea, on January 23, 1965, and had four children, John P. Jr, Michael P., Patrick S., and Matthew T.
Predeceased by parents Jane (Smith) and William J. Curran; sister, Jane O’Neil; and brother, William (Billy) Curran.
John is survived by his wife Marguerite of 57 years. Sons, John Jr. of Sandwich, Michael of Center Harbor, Patrick and his wife Laura of Center Harbor, and Matthew and wife Michelle of Lenoir, North Carolina; and brother, James Curran and wife Rose of Franklin.
Grandchildren, John P. Curran III, Ciara Rosebush and husband David, Dalton Curran, Peyton Curran, Caitlyn Dunford and husband Shawn, Patrick S. Curran Jr., Nicholas and long-time girlfriend Kylie Ingham, Kathryn and long-time boyfriend Bennet Hancock; seven great-grandchildren; and two more expected this summer.
John loved to play golf, be with his family and friends, and drive his jeep around town.
John is known and will be remembered for his love for his family, country and community.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, Route 3 and 104, Meredith, on Sunday, May 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH Route 3, Meredith, on Monday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be held in the NH Veterans Cemetery, Route 3, Boscawen at 2 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the NH Police, Fire & EMS Foundation, PO Box 520, Epping, NH 03042 or www.nhpfef.org.
The Mayhew Funeral Home is honored to assist the Curran family with their arrangements. For more information, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
