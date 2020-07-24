MOULTONBOROUGH — John O. Scudder, 70, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a brief battle with an aggressive cancer.
John was born on October 26, 1949, to Orvis V. and Bessie (MacNeal) Scudder.
John was raised in Oradell, NJ and later moved to Lancaster, PA. He graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1967. In 1971, he graduated from Millersville University and later completed his master’s degree from Plymouth State College. In his first year of teaching he met a student teacher, Susan Ahlum, whom he married in 1974. John taught industrial arts/technology education for 31 years, almost entirely in the Souderton Area School District at Indian Crest Jr. High in Souderton, PA. John and Sue raised their children, Shannon and Jonathan, in Coopersburg, PA and enjoyed spending their summers at the family cottage on Lake Kanasatka, in Moultonborough, NH. The cottage, which has been in John’s family since he was a child, was renovated and winterized in 2001 allowing John and Sue to retire to Moultonborough, fulfilling one of John’s lifelong dreams.
John enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved to hike, conquering many of the peaks in the Presidential Range including Mt. Washington. He was a skilled woodworker, finishing the interior of his home and many pieces of furniture in it. His construction and remodeling skills were also shared with his children and many families around the lake. He extended his talents to the community by volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and Belknap County Conservation District among others. He was also very gifted working with computers and managed websites for four organizations. He was an active member of Moultonborough United Methodist Church, serving on many committees and creating weekly power point presentations for the church services. John was a kind and giving man who was always willing to take on a project or help in any way he could.
John will be missed dearly by Susan, his wife of 45 years; his children Shannon and Jeff Libby of Effingham, and Jonathan and Kelly Scudder of Gilford; his grandchildren Ben and Cassidy Libby, and Leah and Matthew Scudder; and his cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Nancy (Scudder) Leefeldt.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later time when we can more closely share all the ways John touched everyone’s lives. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in John’s memory to the Moultonborough UMC Memorial Fund, PO Box 188, Moultonborough, NH, 03254, or Lakes Region VNA, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH, 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
