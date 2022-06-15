CENTER HARBOR — John J. Ashey, 81, of Center Harbor, passed away suddenly at home on June 7, 2022. He was born April 14, 1941 in Lebanon, the oldest son of Raymond and Margaret (Crate) Ashey.
John graduated from Lebanon High School in 1959. He worked for the Lebanon Fire and Police Departments and full-time for the City of Lebanon as the building inspector until he moved his family to Laconia in 1972. John was the Director of Code Enforcement for the city of Laconia until he retired in 2002.
John donated many years of his time to the Laconia Little League as a coach, umpire, and president. He enjoyed gambling from Maine to Las Vegas to Aruba with his devoted wife Sue.
He was a true jack of all trades and enjoyed working in his yard, on his home, and was always willing to help others.
John was devoted to his family and will be missed by his wife Sue of 27 years; his sister, Susan Hayden of Iowa; his son, Alan and wife Rachelle of Canterbury; his daughter, Leslie Newman and husband Joe of Florida; step-daughter, Tina Thibeau-Boyd of California; step-son, Doug Thibeau of Holderness; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
John was predeceased by his son, Eric; sister, Theresa Powers; brother, William; and son-in-law, Reggie Boyd Jr.
At John’s request, there will be no funeral services. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Ashey family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
