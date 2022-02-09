John H. Pendexter died after a long illness on February 7, 2022. He leaves behind the love of his life, Jodi, his wife of 20 years. Jodi is a school nurse. When John and Jodi married, Jodi adopted the family nickname of Penny. Soon after marrying, Nurse Penny and Mr. Penny created The Giving Tree to assist children of all ages during the Christmas season. John joked, “We don’t have four children, we have 500.” He was always quick to offer help with going Christmas shopping for children in need or buying someone basketball sneakers. John had three children when he married Jodi and helped her raise her son Zachary.
John went to High school at Fryeburg Academy in Fryeburg, Maine. He remained close to his alma mata and went to the yearly reunions where he would reconnect with lifelong friends.
John joined the Air Force during the Vietnam war. He studied Mandarin Chinese at Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center and was stationed in Taiwan.
When he returned home, John held many jobs throughout the years including working in the textile industry, working at National Semiconductor and finally being a facilities Manager at Moultonborough Academy.
John had many hobbies: hunting, fishing, drawing, painting in different mediums and calligraphy.
He leaves behind his wife Jodi of Moultonborough; his daughter, Lauri McCauley and her husband Ray of Providence, Rhode Island; his son, Kevin Pendexter and his partner Janet of Lewiston, Maine; his daughter, Susan Brett of Sabattus, Maine; his stepson, Zachary Burrows of Claremont; he had six grandchildren, Sasha, Robert, Deven, Addison, Darryl, and Brianna; two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Saige, which were the apple of his eye; Carleton Pendexter, his brother and his partner Margaret of Fryeburg, Maine; his niece, Wendy Pendexter Jones and her husband Chris, from Valencia, California.
He also leaves behind his dearly loved dogs, Molly and Rafa.
John was predeceased by his parents, Carleton and Ruth Pendexter; his brother, Edward Pendexter; his sister-in-law, Carol Pendexter; his son-in law, Robert Brett.
The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date.
