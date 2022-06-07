GREENLAND — John H. Longley, 44, of Greenland, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. John was born on September 10, 1977 to the late John Coolidge and Susan Hathaway Longley in Laconia. He graduated from Plymouth Regional High School in 1995 where he had a deep love of music and sports. He wrestled, played baseball and football as well various instruments in the band, participated in chorus and theatre. From there, he went on to Ithaca College where he began playing rugby and graduated with a degree in Recreation and Leisure Studies in 1999. Growing up in Ashland, he became a huge fan of anything that had to do with the water whether it be lifeguarding at the Ashland Beach, boating with his buddies, or fishing creekside with his sons.
He had an outgoing personality! His friends and his family were by far, the most important parts of his life. John never passed an opportunity to introduce himself, make a new friend and anyone who met him knew what a great guy he was. He was the type of person who you could reach out to, for to help with absolutely anything in an instant no matter what. John always went out of his way to make everyone around him smile and laugh, and man, he loved a good time.
John is survived his wife Alyson; Mom Sue; uncle, Robert Hathaway; his brother, Justin Boynton, and two amazing boys JD (6) and Scotty (4) that he loved more than anything; sister-and-brother-in-law, Dyana and Jon Vincent; brother-in-law, David Weis; and father-and-mother-in-law, Doug and Sharon Weis; and all of the friends that he made through his many adventures through the years.
John was a great friend to many and will be greatly missed. Donations may be made to the John H. Longley Scholarship Fund c/o Susan Longley 585 North Ashland Road Ashland, NH 03217.
Calling hours will be held at the Dupuis Funeral Home 11 Hill Ave. in Ashland on Saturday June 11, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
