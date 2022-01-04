The Lakes Region lost a true legend on Christmas Day. John Goodhue III, 78, of Gilford, and Sebastian, Florida, passed away peacefully at his Florida home in Barefoot Bay after a two-year struggle with health issues. John, also known as Goody, was born April 16, 1943, in Quincy, Massachusetts, the son of Edith (Fostello) and John Goodhue II. John’s father owned Goodhue’s boatyard in Glendale, and boats were a big part of John’s life from a young age. His family also spent winters in Florida, where he worked at Broward Shipyard. After attending Laconia High School, and later Thompson Academy in Boston, he went on to attend New England College. Playing by the rules wasn’t John’s strong suit, but he found his own way to excel.
John became a father at a young age, to John Jr. and Sarah, with his first wife, Judith Canepa. John’s mother Edith played a large role in helping John bring up the children, and they will attest to their grandmother’s good influence over all of them. John was a devoted son to his mom.
In his early years after his dad’s boatyard burned down, John went to work fulltime for Broward Shipyard in Fort Lauderdale, where he delivered large yachts all over the country. It was in 1973 that he came back to the Lakes Region and started his successful career in real estate, initially with JG Realty and eventually with Roche Realty.
John’s knowledge of the "Big Lake" was unparalleled. His family’s name is synonymous with Lake Winnipesaukee history, as they had been involved in boat and timber businesses, as well as real estate, since the early 1800s. John’s lake-related dealings included waterfront homes, condominiums, view properties, marinas, boatyards, and motels, and over almost five decades, his sales totaled in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
John was a mentor to the younger agents, generously sharing his wisdom and knowledge. His colorful personality was always a source of inspiration. John believed that his relationships with his customers didn’t end with the sale, rather they were the beginning of long and enduring friendships. John and his wife Diana also owned waterfront property on Mark Island. They were married at their camp in July 2001 and were island residents on Mark for many years.
Of his many hobbies, boating was always at the top of John’s list. He was involved with Winnipesaukee’s marathon waterski races in the '60s, as well as the notorious lobster boat parties at the Glendale Docks. And there was a long history with his beloved boat, Hellsapoppin, which he finished restoring just recently. John was also an avid sailor and enjoyed racing Sunday afternoons on Winnipesaukee. He also took many bareboat sailing trips to the Caribbean, the most memorable ones in the British Virgin Islands and the Grenadines.
Goody was a rugged individualist, there wasn’t much he couldn’t do. No matter the challenge, somehow he always landed on his feet. He was a prankster. And he was known to have had nine lives, true near-death experiences. The stories support that. Many will recall the hang-gliding incident, his swan-dive off Punch’s boat, the car roll-overs, as well as his bringing a rodeo to Gunstock, and his nighttime patrolling on Winnipesaukee.
Goody had a huge personality and was very outspoken. He gave you his honest opinion, and he knew how to get things done. He had a good work ethic. He had grit. He was loyal. And he was a walking encyclopedia of the Lakes Region.
As his family before him, John gave back to his community starting when he was just 16, as a volunteer firefighter for the Gilford Fire Department. He was also the nozzle-man on the department’s five-man championship muster team. Soon after, John was appointed to the Gilford Recreation Committee. He went on to become chair of the Gilford Old Home Day Committee during the late '70s and early '80s. John was then appointed to the Gilford Conservation Committee in the mid '80s and served as chair for over 20 years; he was honored with a chair when he retired. From 1995 on, John was a devoted Gilford rotarian. He played many leadership roles, such as in the Rotary’s Christmas tree sale, and as director in building Imagination Station at Gilford Elementary School in 1988. John was honored and humbled to be a Paul Harris Fellow. He served on the Drinking Water Protection Committee from 2006 to 2007. He was also a strong advocate for the removal of milfoil in Smith Cove.
John was also a long-time active member of the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club, and he helped establish the Fourth of July Boat Parade, which benefited the Wounded Warriors.
Goody is a Winnipesaukee legend who will be missed greatly. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Edith and John Goodhue II, and his beloved younger brother, Tup Goodhue of Moultonborough.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years Diana Goodhue of Gilford; his son John Goodhue IV of Stowe, Vermont; his daughter Sarah Goodhue of Cumberland, Maine; stepdaughter Shawna Maclellan of Exeter; stepson Randall and wife Jean Henshaw of Fremont; stepson Todd Henshaw of Exeter; his nephew Max Goodhue of Moultonborough; and his niece Jane Gihooly of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be held in the Lakes Region in the spring. Donations in honor of John can be made to the Gilford Conservation Fund, 47 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
