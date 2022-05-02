CONCORD — John E. Jordan, 53, of Concord, died April 22, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Johnny was born on November 26, 1968 in Concord, to John F. Jordan and Linda Supry. He attended Inter-Lakes schools in Meredith, where he lived with his family until his teens when they moved to Penacook, and he attended Merrimack Valley High School. Johnny was a hard worker and skilled in concrete flooring and foundations.
To friends and family, Johnny was known for his contagious smile, his heart of gold and for being the life of the party. Johnny enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, he was always willing to lend a helping hand, and he lived with a kind and optimistic spirit.
True to his willingness to help others, Johnny’s final gesture of generosity and compassion was to donate his organs. Johnny was one of a kind, he touched the lives of many and will be sorely missed.
Johnny is survived by his beloved mother, Linda Supry Schaudel of Concord; his devoted companion, Darlene French of Concord; sisters, Tracy LeBlanc of Spring Hill, FL, Lorieal Jordan-Foote of Bow, Kristina Jordan of Center Harbor, and Erica DiFabio of Meredith; and a large extended family that includes many lifelong friends.
Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, May 6, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 172 King Street in Boscawen. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
