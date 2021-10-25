John Conforti Sr., 63

MOULTONBOROUGH — John "Shorty" Conforti Sr., 63, of Whittier Highway, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at home with his family at his side.
John was born November 11, 1957 in Flanders, NY, the son of Salvatore Conforti Sr. and Veronica “Chickie” Conforti (Fox).
John lived most of his life in Long Island, NY, where he followed in his father’s footsteps and become a master carpenter, a trade he would also pass down to his sons. Long Island is where he met the Love of his Life, Nancy, his wife of 38 years. They soon started a family.
When John was not working, he was spending time with his loved ones. John's eight children were his pride and joy. This does not include the many friends that became like his children, John always leads a great example for all. Everyone always knew if you ever got yourself into trouble or needed a helping hand, he would be there to help.
In 1998 John and Nancy decided to settle down in Moultonborough, NH, after falling in love with the area’s beauty. He continued his carpentry business and raised his family. John also became a Deacon for the Center Harbor Christian Church. He also oversaw the church food pantry for many years. He did everything he could to provide for others as he provided for his own family.
In the past few years, John would grow into a new role from “Dad to “Papa.” His grandchildren became the light of his life. He loved them dearly. You would find him during most visits sneaking them sugary snacks while no one was looking, and the bonds grew stronger over time.
John was a great man who would give you the shirt off his back and will be greatly missed. This world will never be the same without him in it.
John leaves behind his wife, Nancy (Tocci) Conforti; six sons, John Conforti Jr., Moultonborough, James Conforti, Moultonborough, Joseph Conforti, Ossipee, Nicholas Conforti of Tilton, Mitchell Conforti, Rumney, and Dominic Conforti, Moultonborough; daughters, Angela Conforti, Moultonborough and Nicole Walsh, Riverhead, NY; eight grandchildren, Bryan, Liam, Conner, Erin, Kalianna, Natalie, Tucker and Jayden; three brothers, Wayne Conforti Sr., Flanders, NY, Michael Conforti, Raleigh, NC, and Brian “Dickie” Conforti, Moultonborough. Along with his parents, John is predeceased by his brother Salvatore Conforti, Jr.; his sister, Debra Horn; and his best friend of 30+ years, Donald “Donny, Fox.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau- Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Graveside Burial will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Village Cemetery in Meredith.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
