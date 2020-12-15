John Charles Nelson, 26, passed away December 8, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. He was born February 12, 1994, in Boston, MA.
John graduated in 2013 from Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith, NH. He then went on to enlist in the United States Army in 2014. After serving his nation he received an honorable discharge in 2015.
John moved around in the Kansas and Missouri areas following his time served in the armed forces. While residing here he made a vast number of friendships and connections within a short period of time.
“East Coast,” as he is so dearly remembered by his Men of War MC Brothers, would show that he began his journey as a prospect to the club in October 2018. He received his status as a full patch member of the club on Nov. 27, 2020. “We love you brother. Til Valhalla.”
John had an abundance of hobbies including riding his motorcycle, fishing, gaming, hiking, road trips, and Kansas City BBQ.
John is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Nelson Jr., and his brother, Lawrence Nelson.
He is survived by his mother, Danielle (Ells) Nelson; his partner, Brenda Hughes; his family friends, Ralph and Laura Carrasco, their son, Mathew Aronofsky, and daughter Madelyn Dupont; and numerous other loving family and friends, including the Gantley family and David Marsh.
A graveside service is being held at 2:30 p.m. December 18, 2020, at Leavenworth National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in John’s honor at the Carrasco family property in Moultonborough, NH, on June 12, 2021 (with more information to be added at a later date).
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in John’s honor to the military organization of your choice. The local VA medical center may help guide you to some great local organizations.
