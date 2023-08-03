John A. Masse, 69

FRANKLIN — John Anthony Masse, 69, passed away on July 29.

He was born on June 21, 1954, in Franklin, the son of Armand Masse and Mary (Martel) Masse. He attended St. Mary’s Elementary School, eventually graduating from Franklin High School as part of the class of 1972. He later went on to attend NHTI and graduated from the trade program in 1974 as a master electrician. He parlayed this into jobs at Masse Electrical and Watts Water Technologies (Webster Valve).

