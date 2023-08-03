John A. Masse, 69

FRANKLIN — John Anthony Masse, 69, passed away on July 29.
He was born on June 21, 1954, in Franklin, the son of Armand Masse and Mary (Martel) Masse. He attended St. Mary’s Elementary School, eventually graduating from Franklin High School as part of the class of 1972. He later went on to attend NHTI and graduated from the trade program in 1974 as a master electrician. He parlayed this into jobs at Masse Electrical and Watts Water Technologies (Webster Valve).
It was during his time at Watts he would meet his eventual first wife, Betty Masse. The couple were married on July 31, 1982, and welcomed their son John into the family in 1992. Though they eventually divorced, after a brief second marriage for John, they reconnected and lived together until his passing.
John was a man of many hobbies. Some of his favorites included woodworking (particularly things for around the home), playing his keyboard, working in the yard, and playing games with his family. He also was an avid pet lover and loved nothing more than getting to play with the host of pets he had over his lifetime, most recently his dog Missy.
He was a proud member of VFW Post 1698.
John is predeceased by his father, Armand; his mother, Mary; his brother, Bob; his sister-in-law, Sondra; and nephew, Dennis.
He is survived by his wife Betty; his son, John and his husband Joshua; his brothers, Armand and Paul (Kathy); nieces, Deborah (Scott) Bedard and Karen (Michael) Weaverl and nephew, Eric; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at VFW Post 1698, located at 26 Peabody Place in Franklin, on Aug. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m.
To view John’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit csnh.com. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Manchester.
