John Arthur Emery died on Friday, February 26, after a short battle with Covid 19. John was born to Alvah and Mary Emery on April 25, 1949 in Pittsfield, NH. He was the third of four children and the only boy.
John's father, mother, older sister Norma, daughter Paula, and son Jean all passed away before John.
He leaves behind an older sister, Lily Emery of Gilford and her daughters, Michelle and Tiffany and their children, and his younger sister, Ruth Emery Knytych and her husband, Greg Knytych of Gilford, along with their daughters, Kaylee, Taylor, Heather, Haley, Kathleene, and their children.
Before the pandemic John spent time with his friends for breakfast at the Union Diner and with family. John was an extremely outgoing and friendly man. He was the favorite uncle, he was quick with a joke, and was always the one you could count on if you needed help. Always. John was a veteran of the US Army and very proud of his service. He served in Germany and he served in Vietnam for two and a half years and he was honorably discharged. John traveled a lot and lived in Puerto Rico and several US states to include New Hampshire, Nevada, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Arizona. John worked a lot of jobs in his life; several security jobs after his discharge from the military. He was proud to have served as an Arizona Ranger. John ended up his working career in his own window cleaning business. It was work that he loved and was known as the “Squeegee Dude” to many folks in the area.
John chose to be cremated and his family will have a private home service. Donations are not necessary, however feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor if you choose to. John was a very kind and giving person and asked for very little in return. He will be greatly missed.
