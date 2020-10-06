MEREDITH — Joan S. VanDerpoel passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 at the proud age of 92 at Meredith Bay Colony Club of Meredith, New Hampshire; the special place that she called home for the last seven years.
Joan loved her family unconditionally and was a caring, compassionate friend and neighbor who truly enjoyed helping others. Joan was a Master Quilter but also enjoyed stamping, card making, counted cross- stitch, and basket making. Joan loved spending time with family and friends but particularly enjoyed the Christmas Season, hosting friends and loved ones while creating unforgettable memories for her family. Joan was well known for her baking, particularly for her Christmas Cookies and muffins which she would gift to friends and neighbors as housewarming and birthday gifts. For many years Joan hosted an annual Christmas Tea in her home, welcoming dozens of guests on a tour through the house in which each room was decorated with a different theme and Christmas tree. Joan baked hundreds of cookies for her family and friends to enjoy each year and continued baking in the years leading up to her death.
Joan was an active member of the South Congregational Church in Newport, New Hampshire, and later attended services at the Meredith Congregational Church of Meredith, New Hampshire.
Joan was the beloved wife of Robert VanDerpoel for 60 years until his death in 2011. Joan is survived by her children, Kay Marini of Moultonborough, Kirk and Isabelle VanDerpoel of Moultonborough; grandchildren, Melissa Marini of Washington, PA and Matthew Marini of Colchester, VT; as well as by her brothers, Quentin Small, Theodore Small Jr., and Harold Small; sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Kenneth Small of North Dighton, MA. Joan was adored by all of her family but truly felt that her brothers always treated her like a Queen.
Joan was born in Auburn, Maine but within her lifetime lived in every New England state. Joan was a graduate of American International College of Springfield, Massachusetts. She worked as a teacher for many years in the Vernon Connecticut School System. She and her husband retired to Newport, New Hampshire in 1985.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan’s name to the Library Arts Center of Newport, New Hampshire 58 Main Street Newport, NH 03773. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhome.com
