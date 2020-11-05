DENNIS, Mass. — Joan Bernadette (Donahue) Eppich died peacefully in her home in Dennis, Mass., on Oct. 21, 2020. She was 90.
Originally of Norwood, Mass., Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Michael Edward and Maryellen (Lydon) Donahue, and her three siblings. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert J. Eppich. Over the years, the two made their home in Walpole, MA, Franklin, NH, and Laconia, NH.
Joan leaves four children: Lisa Whalen of Dennis, MA, Robert Eppich of Talmage, CA, Linda Curran of Dennis, MA, and Amy Boyden (William) of Wintergarden, FL. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Joan graduated from Norwood High School in 1948 and studied at the Gillis Business School in Norwood. She worked as a bookkeeper before embarking on a career at the telephone company that spanned 40 years. She later worked for a clothing manufacturer and as a real estate agent. She was well known for her amazing energy, zest for life and her active involvement in social and parish organizations. She enjoyed cross-country skiing, bowling, mah-jongg, going to the beach and spending time at the lake with family and friends.
Joan carried herself in life with beauty and grace. She will be remembered for her wonderful hospitality, her wit, her stories, her love of language, and pride in her appearance and home. She was the hostess-with-the-mostest and enhanced and brightened the lives of all who knew and loved her with her welcoming demeanor. She was a favorite aunt and knew and welcomed the friends of all her children and grandchildren.
It was her wish for there to be a Christian celebration of life, but she knew it would not be in the best interest of her loved ones with the current pandemic. A future celebration will be held once things improve. In the meantime, we will recall her loving spirit, the laughter, and her never-ending zest for life!
