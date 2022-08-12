Jennie A. Cyr, 89

LACONIA — Jennie Ada (Gammon) Cyr, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia.
Jennie was born on August 13, 1932 in Belmont, the daughter of the late David Gammon Sr. and Katherine (Edmunds) Gammon.
Jennie graduated from Belmont High School, class of 1951. In 1953, she married Norman Cyr, to whom she was married for 58 years until his death in 2011. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Laconia.
Jennie and her husband lived in the Lakes Region for their entire lives, beginning in Laconia before moving to Winnisquam Lake in 1978. It was on the lake where she was happiest surrounded by friends and family, boating and water skiing, a family tradition still carried on by her family today. Jennie, also known as "Sis," and Norman also spent many of their winters in Lakeland, FL, where they escaped the New England weather but couldn’t escape the kids and grandkids, whom they happily hosted year after year during school vacations. She also enjoyed hanging around with “The Gang,” a large group of inseparable, lifelong, likeminded friends, with whom they played cards and explored all the sights and restaurants that the local neighborhoods had to offer throughout the years.
Jennie was employed at The Globe department store for many years before retiring in 1987. She enjoyed puttering in her yard taking care of her flowers. She particularly enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Jennie is survived by her two sons, Randy Cyr and his wife Leslie of Gilford, Glen Cyr and his wife Linda of Tilton; daughter, Gail Kinchla and her husband Thomas of Tewksbury MA; six grandchildren, Michael Cyr and his wife Amanda, Holly Heath and her husband Adam, Kristin Kinchla, Cory Kinchla, Cara Cyr, and Heather Cyr; two great-grandchildren, Illianna Cyr and Ariadne Cyr; sister, Ruby Lucier; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jennie was predeceased by her loving husband, Norman Cyr; her infant daughter, Fay Ann Cyr; brother, David Gammon Jr.; and brother in-law, Donald Lucier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will follow at St. Lambert Cemetery, Province Street, Laconia, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, or online at stjude.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
