BEDFORD — Jeffrey T. Photiades, 56, of Bedford, died January 3, 2023, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord after a spirited battle with Leptomeningeal Disease.

He was born in Nashua on Sept. 21, 1966, to Socrates and Celine (Ouellette) Photiades. He lived in Nashua and Merrimack before moving to Bedford many years ago. He graduated from UNH Manchester. Jeff was a Wealth Management Advisor with Northwestern Mutual for 32 years. During that time, he earned many financial designations that included CLU, ChFC, CLTC and CASL. He was a member of NAIFA, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), a qualifier for NM FORUM representing the top performers since 2007, active committee and board member of NM Financial Representatives Association, most notably serving as the President of the Board 2021-22.

