BEDFORD — Jeffrey T. Photiades, 56, of Bedford, died January 3, 2023, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord after a spirited battle with Leptomeningeal Disease.
He was born in Nashua on Sept. 21, 1966, to Socrates and Celine (Ouellette) Photiades. He lived in Nashua and Merrimack before moving to Bedford many years ago. He graduated from UNH Manchester. Jeff was a Wealth Management Advisor with Northwestern Mutual for 32 years. During that time, he earned many financial designations that included CLU, ChFC, CLTC and CASL. He was a member of NAIFA, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), a qualifier for NM FORUM representing the top performers since 2007, active committee and board member of NM Financial Representatives Association, most notably serving as the President of the Board 2021-22.
Outside of work, he built a life filled with watching the Boston Red Sox, traveling, wine tasting, go-carting, boating, drinking craft beer, but above all helping people in whatever way they needed it.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lynn M. (Laganiere) Photiades of Bedford; two daughters, Kiersten J. Photiades and her boyfriend, Taylor Oaks, of Birmingham, Alabama, and Kerra J. Photiades and her fiancé, Jacob Joseph, of Charlottesville, Virginia; his father of Bedford; two brothers, Mark Photiades and his wife, Lori, of Richfield, Minnesota, and Scott Photiades and his wife, Georgia, of Silvis, Illinois; a large family of in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m., at Parish of the Transfiguration, 305 Kelley St., Manchester.
The burial is private and will be at Gibson Cemetery in Pelham at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Granite VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301, or at www.granitevna.org, or to Families in Transition – Food Services, 199 Manchester St., Manchester, NH 03101.
