ASHLAND — Jeffrey Scott Uhlman, 59, of Ashland, died suddenly at home on April 30, 2020. He was born in Plymouth, New Hampshire on November 18, 1960, the son of Stephen D Uhlman and Gloria (Brown) Uhlman. Jeff was a lifelong resident of Ashland.
Jeff attended Ashland schools, graduating from Ashland High School, Class of 1979. Upon graduation, he entered into the building trade. With his strong business ethics and an eye for detail, he had many successful years as a self-employed builder and carpenter including building his family home. He was selfless — always ready to lend a hand where needed and helped with many projects for friends and for the town, expecting nothing in return. His perfection and dependability were widely respected, and he was regularly sought-out for his sound and honest advice. If a job was done by Jeff, it didn’t need to be done again. He was often referred to as the Town Constable and could be seen driving around checking on people, reviewing the work he had completed, and looking for other things that needed maintenance.
Jeff’s interest, first and foremost, was his family, and he was a devoted husband of 35 years, father, and brother. He was a Cub Scout leader, coached his kids in baseball, soccer, and basketball, and never missed a single one of their sporting events. He spent many hours working outdoors and carried on the family tradition of maple sugaring. Jeff also loved his town and served in many capacities, including as a member of the Ashland Fire Department for 37 years, earning the rank of captain, which he has held since 1987. Additionally, he was treasurer of the Ashland Firefighter’s Association, acted as a forest fire deputy warden, and was on the Ashland Budget Committee, among other things.
He was predeceased by his parents, Stephen and Gloria Uhlman. He is survived by his wife, Lynne P (Torsey) Uhlman of Ashland; his daughter, Jamie L Dauer and husband Spencer of Meredith; his son, Stephen A Uhlman and fiancée, Elizabeth Wolf of Holderness; his brothers, Douglas Uhlman and wife Lisa of Campton, and Daniel Uhlman and wife Laurie of Ashland; his sister, Stephanie Olin and husband Tim of Ashland; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own children. In addition, he will be missed by the many friends who loved him.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Green Grove Cemetery, Main Street in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ashland Firefighter’s Association, PO Box 856, Ashland, NH 03217.
Dupuis Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Jeff was lucky to have done so. Though he rarely strayed far from Ashland, he impacted lives every day and left a hole that will never truly be filled.
