Jeffrey G. Leroux, 54 

CENTER HARBOR — Jeffrey Gene Leroux, 54, of Center Harbor, born Sept. 6, 1968. A deeply loving father, grandfather, brother and son, passed away in his sleep at home on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Jeff had a heart of gold. Always showing love the best ways that he could to his family and friends. He would put himself last to give to those he loved. Jeff worked as a carpenter for pretty much his whole life. He took great pride in the homes he built. He worked for Common Man, White House Construction and Inter-Lakes Builders just to name a few. He was really a true Mr. fix-it man. He could fix or build anything.
In his free time, Jeff loved to fish, when his kids were young, he loved to take them to new places each summer. He loved going on late night snack runs with his family; Whoopi pies were his favorite. In recent years he’s taken up maple sugaring and gardening. He had a great appreciation for music of all kinds. Mostly classic rock like Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top and Dire Straights. Songs with good guitar and drum solos hit his soul. He loved to dance and sing. If you knew Jeff, you probably knew his smile very well. He was always smiling. If there’s anything we will remember about him, it’ll be his smile and the pure kindness in his heart.
Jeff is survived by his parents, Maryann and Armand Leroux; the mother of his children, Bridgette Leroux; his two children, Stormy and Copelin Leroux; his brother, Scott Leroux and his wife Joan; his niece and nephew, Nikki and Scotty Leroux; and his grandson, Clark; as well as many other family and friends.
Calling hours will be Tuesday Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m., at The Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith.
A celebration of life will be held for him, details will be announced at a further date.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Leroux family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
