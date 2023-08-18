Jeffrey G. Leroux, 54

CENTER HARBOR — Jeffrey Gene Leroux, 54, of Center Harbor, born Sept. 6, 1968. A deeply loving father, grandfather, brother and son, passed away in his sleep at home on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Jeff had a heart of gold. Always showing love the best ways that he could to his family and friends. He would put himself last to give to those he loved. Jeff worked as a carpenter for pretty much his whole life. He took great pride in the homes he built. He worked for Common Man, White House Construction and Inter-Lakes Builders just to name a few. He was really a true Mr. fix-it man. He could fix or build anything.

