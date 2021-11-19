LACONIA — Jean W. Fuller, 93, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Taylor Community, 435 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH after a period of declining health.
Jean was born September 15, 1928 to the late Robert and Lucille (Paul) Wilkins, in North Conway, NH. She later moved to East Concord, NH and graduated from Concord High School and the University of New Hampshire. She married her late husband in 1951 and lived in Concord and Bow, NH. After retirement they enjoyed many winters in Florida.
Jean enjoyed spending summers on Winnisquam Lake for over 60 years. She was able to watch and cheer on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as they learned how to water ski. Jean was a Patriots fan and an avid walker which she continued to do until the age of 90.
Jean is survived by her children Debra Keane and her husband Frank, Allenstown, NH, Susan Richardson and her husband Todd, Laconia, NH and Thomas Fuller and his wife Donna, Allenstown, NH; nine grandchildren, Andrea Breton, Matthew Keane and his wife, Sharon, Brian Keane and his wife, Liz, Eric Richardson, Sarah Kuzyk and her husband, Chris, Jennifer Kammerman and her husband, Aaron, Jill Wilkin and her husband, Dean, Amanda Bartlett and her husband, Ricky and Ashley Turner and her husband, Aaron; 11 great-grandchildren Nora, Marina, Jackson, Julia, Jameson, Brady, Allie, Carter, Makea, Kaden, and Chase. She is predeceased by her husband Roland in 2010.
A private graveside service at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Ledgeview Building at Taylor Community for the care and support they provided for Mom the last few years.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made in her name to the Taylor Community Sunshine Fund, 435 Union Ave, Laconia, NH 03246. This fund assists the employees who take such great care of the residents.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial please visit www.wilkonsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.