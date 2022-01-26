Jean O. Schmidt, 86

BELMONT — Jean O. Schmidt "Sue" of Belmont, NH, died at age 86 on January 21, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in New York City, September 5, 1935, to Jean D. (Rugg) and Malcolm O. O'Mara, and grew up in Chatham, NJ. Jean graduated from Chatham High School, attended Union Junior College, and Quinsigamond Community College.
She was a member of St. Paul's Church, Chatham, NJ, Chatham Emergency Squad, a Cub Scout Den Mother, and belonged to the Embroiderers' Guild.
Jean married Paul H. Schmidt, had a son and daughter, and raised them in Chatham. Sue and Paul also lived in West Boylston, MA, Vernal, Utah, Rawlins, WY, Fremont, CA, and Moultonborough, NH.
She was a member of Trinity Church in Meredith. She loved music and was a musician who played recorders (sometimes in Renaissance costumes) and performed with several consorts. She enjoyed playing clarinet with the New Horizons Band and playing handbells, guitar and piano. She was an animal activist and relocated spiders, mice, etc. back to the great outdoors.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Paul in 2021. She leaves a daughter, Lynn S. Hartley; a son, Michael P. Schmidt and his wife Cheri of Hollis, NH; half-sister, Ellen Nichols of MD; beloved grandchildren, Jess, Jeremy and wife Yvonne, Karen, Sara and husband Blake, Laura; great-grandson, Cy; many pets, and wonderful friends.
Special thanks to Heidi, Renee, Tracy, Rosemary, Amy, Cindy, Kathy and others at VNA, Comfort Keepers Linda and Mary for the loving help they gave to her, shoppers Barbara and David, and countless others.
Memorial services will be at a later date. To leave a message of condolence or fond memory for the family, please visit Sue's tribute page at www.csnh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your church or charity.
Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements.
