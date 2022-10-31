Jason Benoit, 42

MEREDITH — Jason R. A. Benoit, 42, of Red Gate Village, Meredith, passed away October 18, 2022, in Laconia, from natural causes related to advanced heart disease.
Jason was born in Dover on April 30,1980. He began his school years in Somersworth, and later moved to the Lakes Region in New Hampshire and resided in Meredith. He attended Inter-Lakes Regional High School where he graduated with his classmates in 1999.
In the years following his schooling he became a loving and devoted father of three beautiful children. His son, Connor, and two daughters, Chloe Angelina Daw, and Olivia Skye Marie Benoit.
Jason’s working years found him concentrating on various construction projects in the Lakes Region, as well as other areas throughout the State of New Hampshire. For many years he worked as a lead carpenter for the Terry Doyle Design and Development Company. He helped build and remodel many homes on and around Lake Winnipesaukee.
In 2006 he joined the United Brotherhood of Carpenters in Manchester. Two of the major projects during his years as a union carpenter found him working on sites that included Dartmouth College Renovation in Hanover. And he worked as a Hardhat Diver, a support person on a barge doing bridge work along the banks of the Piscataqua River in Portsmouth.
Jason was a loving and caring person. He was always solicitous and compassionate towards others and constantly placed their needs above his own.
Outside of working to support his family, Jason also enjoyed fishing, camping, music, hiking, watching movies and spending time with his loving dog, Kiah.
He is survived by his grandfather, Richard J. Benoit Sr. of Somersworth; his mother, Lynn Debois of Meredith; and his father, Richard J. Benoit Jr. and his wife Cheryl A. of Milo, Maine. He leaves behind the mother of his children and love of his life, Amber York; his son, Connor, as well as his daughters, Chloe and Olivia Benoit of Meredith.
Also, Jason leaves behind a sister, Amber Marie Borrero and her husband Jerry, of Jacksonville, Florida; and a brother, Bruce A. Benoit of Brownsville Junction, Maine; and several aunts and uncles, and many cousins.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 DW Highway, Meredith, NH.
