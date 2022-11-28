GILMANTON — Let me tell you a love story. Janette C. Stevens was born in North Canaan, Connecticut. She was the daughter of a dairy farmer named Lawrence Makepeace Stevens. Her mother, Dorothy Janette (Bentley) Stevens passed away when Janette was only 3 years old. Her dad remarried and Janette and her new stepmom did not get along. Janette ended up living with several great aunts and a family who wanted to adopt her. She spent her high school years in a little town in western Massachusetts on a small farm with her Aunt Pearl.

Janette was always artistic and loved style and fashion. She became a ramp model for G. Fox and Co. in Hartford, Connecticut. It was in Hartford that she met and fell in love with Allen E. Richardson, who was fresh out of the U.S. Army and living with his aunt and uncle. Janette’s roommate Cindy knew Janette loved music and took her to the aunt’s house to watch Alice play the organ. Janette was listening to the music when Allen came trotting downstairs to join in. It was love at first sight for both of them. They quickly grew to know each other always having much to talk about. Allen also had been raised without a parent, his dad. Allen impressed Janette by taking her flying in his own little plane. He literally swept her off her feet, in an airplane. The happy couple married at Janette’s aunt’s house in western Massachusetts. Allen’s city buddies were shocked that it was a dry wedding as Janette’s Aunt Pearl was a teetotaler. They spent their honeymoon in a cabin in Maine with Allen hiding under the covers from the bat that was dive bombing him and Janette had food poisoning.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.