CONCORD — Janet Robinson, 88, of Concord, passed away on December 5, 2022, with her husband by her side. She was born in 1934 in Manchester, to the late Walter J. and Kathleen A. (Shea) McFarlane.
She grew up in Manchester and was educated at St. Joseph’s High School for Girls prior to attending and graduating from Peter Bent Brigham School of Nursing in 1955. Upon graduation, she was employed at the Manchester Veterans Hospital before joining the visiting nurses of Manchester where she worked for many years. She married Walter P. Robinson in 1957 and in 1966, moved to Montreal where her husband was employed by Liberty Mutual, and she was a full-time mother of two children. In 1970, the family relocated to Massachusetts where Janet returned to nursing. She was employed by Framingham Union Hospital/Metrowest Medical Center for many years, before retiring in 1996.
Upon her retirement to North Sandwich, with her husband, Janet enjoyed tending to her many flower gardens, boating on Squam Lake with family and friends and wintering in Florida. She especially enjoyed witnessing and hearing of the antics of her grandchildren and sharing their stories with others. Always thoughtful and caring, Janet was known to send a handwritten card or two.
Janet is survived by her husband of 65 years, Walter “Buzz” Robinson; daughter, Kristen (Raul) Baez of Salem, Massachusetts; three grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Walter J. McFarlane Jr., DMD, and son, Gregory J. Robinson.
Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with prayer service to be held at 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, at Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Robinson family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.