PETERBOROUGH — Janet G. Reilly, 80, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 5. She was born on Aug, 7, 1942, to the late John and Margaret (Reynolds) Gervais of Lowell, Massachusetts. She was a 1960 graduate of Lowell High School and attended Lowell Commercial College.
Twenty-nine years ago, Janet and her husband Dave became residents of Peterborough, having previously lived in Meredith, Nashua and Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Peterborough became home to them, and Janet quickly immersed herself in the community. Family, faith, and community were at her core, and she immediately became very involved with the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce and served as the executive director for many years. She was affectionately referred to by her friends as “The Chamber Lady.” Janet took such pride in welcoming new businesses into the region and meeting the people. She was instrumental in the annual auction and other events and fundraising efforts that when she left she and her partner Connie started ASAP Events Plus, a local event and concierge service. In 2017, she was honored with the Pinnacle Award for outstanding community service.
Some of the other programs near and dear to her included the Peterborough Woman’s Club where she was a member for more than 20 years, including three terms as president; serving on the board of Scott Farrar for the past seven years, and a member of the Divine Mercy Women’s Guild. Over the years, if she wasn’t on a committee, she could be found playing tennis, golf, bridge or visiting friends at her kitchen table.
She is predeceased by her husband of 47 years, David A. Reilly, and her grandson, Jack.
Janet is survived by her four children, David Reilly Jr. and wife Erin of Warwick, Rhode Island, Jeff Reilly and wife Amy of Meredith, Betsy Hansen and husband Shad of Milford, and Kate Reilly of Meredith; and her grandchildren Michael, Patrick, Sarah, Emma, Reilly, Kate, Shea, Brenna and Connor.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 12, from 10 to noon, with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 12 Church St., Peterborough,.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Janet’s name to Peterborough Fire & Rescue, 16 Summer St., Peterborough, NH 03458; End 68 Hours of Hunger, ConVal SAU #1, 106 Hancock Road, Peterborough, NH 03458; or the Monadnock Community Hospital, 452 Old Street Road, Peterborough, NH 03458 monadnockcommunityhospital.com/giving-mch.
To leave a condolence, or to share a memory with Janet’s family, visit cournoyerfh.com.
