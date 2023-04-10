Janet G. Reilly, 80

PETERBOROUGH — Janet G. Reilly, 80, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 5. She was born on Aug, 7, 1942, to the late John and Margaret (Reynolds) Gervais of Lowell, Massachusetts. She was a 1960 graduate of Lowell High School and attended Lowell Commercial College.

Twenty-nine years ago, Janet and her husband Dave became residents of Peterborough, having previously lived in Meredith, Nashua and Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Peterborough became home to them, and Janet quickly immersed herself in the community. Family, faith, and community were at her core, and she immediately became very involved with the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce and served as the executive director for many years. She was affectionately referred to by her friends as “The Chamber Lady.” Janet took such pride in welcoming new businesses into the region and meeting the people. She was instrumental in the annual auction and other events and fundraising efforts that when she left she and her partner Connie started ASAP Events Plus, a local event and concierge service. In 2017, she was honored with the Pinnacle Award for outstanding community service.

