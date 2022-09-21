Jane Nichols, 95

SIMSBURY, Connecticut — Jane Weinert Nichols, 95, of Simsbury, Connecticut, formerly of Sandwich, New Hampsshire, died peacefully on September 1, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Gertrude (Borgstedt) Weinert and predeceased by her husband, Alan H. “Nick” Nichols, whom she met at Brown University.
She is survived by their daughters, Janet Nichols Eriksson and son-in-law Bengt Eriksson of West Hartford, Connecticut, Martha Nichols of Sandwich, New Hampshire, Elizabeth (Betsy) Nichols and son-in-law Howard Wright of Canton, Connecticut; six grandchildren, Gretchen Eriksson Kunzler and husband Timothy, Ryan Nichols Eriksson, Asa Nichols Berg and partner Courtney Delaney, Eliza Jane Berg and husband Casey Marchek, Wesley Wright Nichols, Emily Nichols Stanley and husband Jared; three great-grandchildren, Avery Jane, Lochlan Alan and Adalyn Elizabeth; her brother, Peter Weinert of Keene, New Hampshire, and sister, Mary Fleischmann of Sandwich, New Hampshire; and many nieces and nephews.
Janie was born in New Jersey in 1926 and grew up during the Great Depression in Millburn, the eldest of three children. She graduated from Pembroke College (Brown University) with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy. She was proud to have worked in an anti-aircraft factory to support the war effort and the phone company to earn money for her education. Janie and Nick started their married life together in 1949. They raised three daughters and filled their home with music, friends, and extended family. Janie loved New England, especially New Hampshire, where she vacationed every summer of her early life on Lake Winnipesaukee and later Squam Lake. In 1989, after she and Nick retired, they built a home in Sandwich, New Hampshire, where they enjoyed happy times hosting family visits and volunteering in their church and community.
Janie’s zest for life, learning, and helping others included an interest in travel, her Swedish heritage, music, handicrafts, and volunteerism. She was a quiet activist who cared about social justice, volunteered on projects that benefited the underprivileged, and tutored inner-city children for many years. She was a member of P.E.O. International and helped women realize their dreams of higher education.
Janie’s pride and joy were her children, whom she raised with open hearts and minds, encouraging, supporting, and nurturing them and her grandchildren. Everyone felt her graciousness and friendly, welcoming spirit. Janie will be remembered as a loyal and spunky friend with a nuanced rebel spirit underneath her quiet elegance. Her family will remember her for her unconditional love and devotion and as a role model for striving to be one’s best.
Janie will be buried in New Hampshire during a private family graveside service. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization she supported all her adult life. Donate online at www.splcenter.org or contact SPLC, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104.
