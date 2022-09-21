Jane Nichols, 95

Jane Nichols, 95

SIMSBURY, Connecticut — Jane Weinert Nichols, 95, of Simsbury, Connecticut, formerly of Sandwich, New Hampsshire, died peacefully on September 1, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Gertrude (Borgstedt) Weinert and predeceased by her husband, Alan H. “Nick” Nichols, whom she met at Brown University.

She is survived by their daughters, Janet Nichols Eriksson and son-in-law Bengt Eriksson of West Hartford, Connecticut, Martha Nichols of Sandwich, New Hampshire, Elizabeth (Betsy) Nichols and son-in-law Howard Wright of Canton, Connecticut; six grandchildren, Gretchen Eriksson Kunzler and husband Timothy, Ryan Nichols Eriksson, Asa Nichols Berg and partner Courtney Delaney, Eliza Jane Berg and husband Casey Marchek, Wesley Wright Nichols, Emily Nichols Stanley and husband Jared; three great-grandchildren, Avery Jane, Lochlan Alan and Adalyn Elizabeth; her brother, Peter Weinert of Keene, New Hampshire, and sister, Mary Fleischmann of Sandwich, New Hampshire; and many nieces and nephews.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.