TILTON — Jane L. Virgin, 61, of Tilton, died at Concord Hospital on March 14, 2022 at Concord Hospital.
She was born in Germany on May 10, 1960 the daughter of Sam and Ann (Cassidy) Melkonian.
Jane was raised in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School.
She enjoyed travelling, horseback riding, and spending time with her family.
Family members include her husband of 39 years, Rich Virgin of Tilton; three sons, Mike Virgin and fiancé Erica of Northfield, Kyle Virgin of Concord, and Sam Virgin of Belmont; her brother, Mark Melkonian and his wife Christine of Belmont; two sisters, Linda Melkonian of Rhode Island and Julie Vermillion of NC; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jane’s life will be held at a later date.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting her family and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
