HAMPTON, Va. — James Paul Pembroke Sr. passed away on March 12, 2021, in Hampton, Virginia, after a period of failing health.
He was born on December 5, 1949, in Rochester, New York, to George and Emily Pembroke. Jim spent his early years in Rochester, NY, and enjoyed baseball, music, swimming, camping and outdoor picnics with his family and extended family. He graduated in 1968 from Eastridge High School in Irondequoit, New York, and had a passion for music, politics and religion. He went on to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of New Haven in West Haven, CT. He furthered his education at Suffolk University in Boston, MA, to obtain a Master’s Degree in Counselor Education.
Jim began his career as a Guidance Counselor at Canaan Memorial High School, Canaan, VT, and after several years he and his first wife and newborn son moved to Belmont, New Hampshire. Jim became a long-standing Guidance Counselor at Laconia High School where he helped many students follow their educational and career paths and served as the softball coach. He also worked several years at Winnisquam Regional High School and Merrimack Valley High School.
Jim was also an accomplished and talented bass guitar player and joined several local bands over the years, playing on the Mt. Washington Cruise Ship as well as at many local venues in and around the Lakes Region.
In 1999 Jim dedicated his life to the Lord and became a member of the Praise Assembly of God Church in Tilton, NH. He married his second wife, Judy, in 1999 and they eventually moved to Hampton, Virginia. During Jim's time in Virginia, he worked as a counselor for Mid-Atlantic Teen Challenge, helping teenagers in crisis, and as a certified prayer counselor for The Christian Broadcasting Network, 700 Club. In 2017 Jim wrote and published his first book, “Practical Wisdom for Daily Living,” and he was in the process of publishing his second book, “Reflections in My Winter Season.”
Jim is survived and deeply missed by his loving wife, Judy Pembroke of Hampton, VA; his beloved son and his wife, James Paul Pembroke Jr. (Rocky) and Jennifer Pembroke and his cherished grandsons, Gavin Pembroke and Evan Pembroke, all of Belmont, NH. He also became a caring stepfather to David Morley of Hampton, VA, Tara Centola of Loudon, NH, Ruth Morley of Laconia, NH, Jason Dallaire of Indianapolis, ID, and Rebecca Morley of Stoneham, MA. Also surviving Jim are his three sisters, Sharon (Gus) Skilins of Greece, NY, Joan Pembroke of Rochester, NY, and Vicki (Bob) Farrell of Hopkinton, MA; as well as his treasured nephews and niece, Dan Skilins of New York City, NY, Andrew Casciani of Rochester, NY, and Maureen Skilins of Rochester, NY.
Jim was predeceased by his parents George and Emily Pembroke.
Private memorial services were held in Hampton, Virginia, and a burial service will take place in Laconia, New Hampshire, at a later date.
