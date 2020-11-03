PALM BAY, Fla. — James P. Nelson, 65, of Palm Bay, Florida, entered into rest November 1, 2020.
Jim was an Army Veteran and very proud of his service.
Jim was married to Kathy Nelson. He was the father of Sara, Kevin, Brandon, Erica, Jamie, and the late Eric. He was a brother of Leon, Gary, Sharon, Betty, and the late Bud Nelson.
He is predeceased by his parents, Leon and Mary Nelson. However, on this earth he had Paul and Joyce, his in-laws in Belmont, NH, and his best friend, Greg of Florida. Jim loved his dogs, Fishbig and Nascar. He was his wife's life and will be so missed!
Please send condolences on the Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care website: AFCFCare.com
