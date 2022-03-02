LITTLETON — With deepest sorrow, we announce that Tyler James Marchand, 28, joined his loved ones in heaven on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Tyler passed in his home in Littleton. Tyler was a kind soul with a radiant smile and always there for a hug and a good laugh. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, biking, hiking, and snowboarding. He took pride in his recent weightlifting accomplishments as well. He was always there to help a friend or family member. Tyler also struggled for several years with addiction. He tried many times with various rehabs to overcome his tremendous challenge, but it was just to deceiving for him in the end. Thankfully, despite his short life, we have many wonderful memories to look back on and rejoice in our time together. Please remember those times and tell your loved ones how important they are in his memory.
Tyler was born in Laconia, to Brenda (Shipps) Marchand and Michael Marchand. His mother passed when he was five-years-old. He was put in the care of his loving grandparents, Evelyn and Raymond Marchand. After their passing, Tyler lived with his Aunt Jan and Uncle Brian Gilbert. He also lived with his foster mother, Judy Drinkhall, his biological sister Lisa, sister Alicia, and brother Derek. Tyler attended Laconia school system and furthered his education at Job Corp in Maine studying masonry. He traveled to Tennessee to further his career and skills but didn’t find what he was looking for. He returned to Laconia, intermittently working at Gilbert Block and various restaurants. He moved to Littleton, with hope and desire for change and achieved this for some time.
Tyler will be deeply missed by his remaining family that includes his father, Michael Marchand and his partner Diana Costello; sister, Lisa Rousseau and husband Chad; half-brother, Stacey Griffith; sister, Alicia Amirault-Streete; brother, Derek Amirault; his loving aunts, Jan Gilbert and husband Brian Gilbert, Judy Gould and husband Michael Gould; uncle, Timothy Marchand; many cousins and extended family members; and his best friend, Tyler Laliberte and many other wonderful friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. in the Carriage house at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, followed by a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m.
Burial will take place in the spring at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be made to Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, 102 Court Street, Laconia, NH 03246, in Tyler’s name to help with their efforts towards this disease.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
