James H. Mooney, IV, 40, died unexpectedly Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home.
James was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on September 15, 1981, and is the beloved son of James Harold Mooney III and Bonnie (Marsh) Mooney of Belmont, New Hampshire.
For many years, he was employed as a chef for various restaurants. In his free time, he enjoyed watching all sports, but on Monday nights you would expect him to be watching the WWE match. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and loved to spend time outdoors, always up for a new adventure. His true passion was cooking; he never turned down an opportunity to make a meal for his friends and family. James had a compassionate and kind heart, always willing to lend a hand to a person who needed it. Above all, his most cherished time was spent with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, James and Bonnie, he is survived by his two children, Tehya Mooney of Manchester and Ciara Mooney of Bridgewater, NH; his two sisters, Melissa Mooney and Erica Mooney, both of Belmont; his significant other, Christina Fuller of Nashua; as well as his two nephews, Kyle and Dylan Eldridge of Belmont.
James was predeceased by his daughter, Marie Mooney; sister, Angela Mooney; maternal grandparents, Stella and Lewis Marsh; and his paternal grandparents, James Mooney II and Marilyn Gray.
At the request of James’ family, all services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Rochette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.andtil-rochette.com
