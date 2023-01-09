LACONIA — James Gregory Fenmore, 60, of Laconia, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, after a brief period of poor health.
He was born on March 14, 1962, the son of the late Joanne (Young) Fenmore.
LACONIA — James Gregory Fenmore, 60, of Laconia, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, after a brief period of poor health.
He was born on March 14, 1962, the son of the late Joanne (Young) Fenmore.
Jim lived his entire life in Laconia. He graduated from Laconia High School and attended Plymouth State College where he was a member of Omega Omicron Fraternity.
He is survived by his wife, Anne (Robinson) Fenmore of Laconia; and his son, Parker Robinson Fenmor, of Del Ray Beach, Florida. He spent a lot of time in South Hero, Vermont, with his mother-in-law Frances Robinson, and his brother-in-law James Robinson and wife Kathy, and their three children, Sam, Kaitlyn and Emily.
Jim was a huge sports fan attending many local football and basketball games as well as many pro games. As soon as his son Parker was old enough, he coached in tee-ball, Laconia Youth Basketball, and Laconia football leagues. He continued to coach JV basketball and JV football after Parker graduated. He simply loved coaching.
Jim was a longtime member of the Laconia Lodge of Elks.
There will only be a private service in the spring. Jim enjoyed the company of so many while living, and to his family, that is of far greater value than a formal gathering.
Should one wish to make a contribution in Jim’s memory, please consider a donation to Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Hospice Association, 186 Waukewan St #6023, Meredith, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What is your favorite section in The Laconia Daily Sun? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.