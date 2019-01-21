MEREDITH — James Ford Hughes, of Meredith, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, after a few years of declining health and dementia.
His parents, Hugh Evans Hughes from Anglesey, Wales, and Ethel Ford Hughes from Manchester, England, became American citizens in 1912.
He is survived by Norma Moulton Hughes, his wife, and his brother, Richard Hughes, of Saugus, Massachusetts.
He was predeceased by Hugh Hughes of Worcester Massachusetts, Robert Hughes of Newark, Delaware, and Ethel Rose Hughes of Worcester, Massachusetts.
He completed school at North High Vocational/Agricultural School in Worcester, Massachusetts.
He served as treasurer of Future Farmers Association at North High; mayor of Ionic Avenue Boys Club; and he headed up a drive for used tires and newspapers for the war effort.
He entered the U.S. Maritime Academy on Jan. 28, 1944, and sailed Liberty ships and Victory ships in the Atlantic and Pacific during World War II. He came to Center Harbor in 1946 but returned to the Pacific for three trips.
He lived in Laconia from 1950 to 1957, where he was a member of the Vestry and chairman of Sunday school at St. James Church, Laconia.
He became a DHIA tester for Belknap County. He was the president of Belknap City Young Farmer, Belknap County Farm Bureau and winner of the Talk Meet contest at the state level and went to the American Farm Bureau contest in Chicago.
He became a Mason, earning his first step as “Entered Apprentice” on May 31,1950, his “Fellow Craft” on July 26, 1950, and his “Master Mason” on Sept. 2, 1950. He was the Master of the Lodge, Chocorua Lodge, Meredith, and received the Mason’s John Sullivan Award twice, the Bronze in 1980 and the Silver in 1994.
He moved to Center Harbor in 1957, served on the Planning Board, was a volunteer firefighter on the Center Harbor Fire Department from 1962 to 1964, and was elected to the Inter-Lakes School Board and served as Chairman in 1968.
He moved to Meredith in 1966 and served on the Planning Board from 1982 to 1995 and as a selectman for 25 years, from March 1987 to 1993 and again from March 1994 to 2012. He was awarded the Citizenship award for the town of Meredith. He also started helping with the planning of the 250th-year celebration for Meredith.
Hughes worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance, based in Laconia, for 17 years and then C.B. Foss Agency of Moultonborough for 20 years. He was president of the Lakes Region Life Underwriters, president of New Hampshire Life Underwriters, and president of New Hampshire Chapter CLU & CHFC.
He served as moderator for many Life Underwriter Training classes. He also served as Lay Reader, Senior Warden, supper coordinator, door greeter, and many other varied tasks at Trinity Episcopal Church.
He is survived by his five children, David and Thomas Hughes, Frances Mudgett, Carol Brace, and Lorraine Miller; his eight grandchildren, Melissa Sullivan, Raymond Mudgett, Jennifer Newton, Kimberly Ramsey, Benjamin Selleck, Christopher Cakars, Abraham Hughes, and Elizabeth Fullerton; and 13 great-grandchildren; along with many other nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Saturday, Jan. 26, from noon to 1 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated in the Trinity Episcopal Church, Route 25, Meredith, on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Robin Soller, Rector, will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Bean Cemetery, Moultonborough, in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Assoc. of Meredith, or the Meals on Wheels Assoc.
To sign Jim’s Book of Memories, www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
