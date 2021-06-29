WOODSVILLE — James "Jim" E. Hobbs, 83, of Central Street, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Jim was born on October 24, 1937, in Newbury, VT, to Bertha Hobbs. He was raised by his mother and her parents, Edward "Ted" and Lois Hobbs, on Court Street in Woodsville.
Jim was a graduate of Woodsville High School, Class of 1955. After graduating he went on to apprentice at S.F. McAllister's Jewelers where he learned watch and clock making and repair as well as skills as a jeweler. He continued his work in Maryland and New Jersey before returning to New Hampshire in 1972 to work at Sawyers Jewelry in Laconia, where he became a certified gemologist in 1976. In 1980 he opened Hobbs Jewelry and Coin in Laconia.
Jim moved to Sarasota, FL, in 1992 to work as the jewelry department manager at Sears before returning to Woodsville in 2000 where he owned and operated White Mountain Trader — Vintage Collectibles until retiring in 2020.
He enjoyed flower gardening, cross stitching, embroidery, and painting. He played the guitar and the piano and enjoyed teaching piano lessons to young people for a time. He was an instrumental part in developing the Hazen Recreational Park in North Haverhill, NH.
He is predeceased by his mother, Bertha (Hobbs) White, and a brother, Oliver Lamarre.
He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Hobbs of Gilford, NH; a son, Darron Hobbs and wife Holly of Laconia, NH; a daughter, Dawn LaCroix and husband David of Belmont, NH; five grandchildren, Katie Sanchez, Nakayla LaCroix, Tyler, Brennan and Cameron Hobbs; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He will be interred in a private ceremony at the Hobbs family plot in Horse Meadow Cemetery in North Haverhill, NH.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville s in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.